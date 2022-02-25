Will a Season 3 of 'Space Force' See Lift-Off at Netflix?By Bianca Piazza
Feb. 24 2022, Published 10:48 p.m. ET
When The Office's creator, Greg Daniels, and lead actor, Steve Carell, reunite, TV junkies are over the moon. And speaking of the moon, the Netflix celestial comedy series Space Force sees Greg and Steve as its co-creators. "Our nation's internet runs through our vulnerable space satellites. POTUS wants complete space dominance. To that end, the president is creating a new branch: Space Force," a government official announces in the series' initial trailer.
Known for his portrayal of the infamous Michael Scott, Steve Carell plays General Mark R. Naird, a former four-star Air Force general who's tasked with running the U.S. military's brand new agency — Space Force — alongside offbeat scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich). With the U.S. government, the nation's citizens, and his colleagues looking to him for answers, Mark juggles his new position as the Space Force branch commander with ease... sort of.
Aside from Steve Carell and John Malkovich, the stunning cast includes the likes of Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), among others. With an impressive overall Rotten Tomatoes score of 79 percent and Season 2 ending on a huge cliffhanger (seriously, it's massive), fans are wondering: Will Space Force see a third season?
Will 'Space Force' get renewed for Season 3?
We're sad to report that Space Force has neither been renewed nor canceled as of late February 2022. According to What's on Netflix, Space Force wasn't renewed for Season 2 until nearly six months after Season 1 premiered in May 2020. Going by that, we might not get news about a Season 3 until August 2022. However, this isn't a typical timeline for season renewals.
The fact that Season 2 got a significant budget cut isn't exactly good news. What's on Netflix detailed that Season 2 saw filming move from LA to the less-glamorous Vancouver. Not only that, but the sophomore season only amasses a measly seven episodes, while its heartier freshman season had 10. Though the reasoning behind this isn't super clear, we do know that Season 1 earned a dull Rotten Tomatoes score of 39 percent.
On the bright side, Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 percent proves that a big budget doesn't equate to sophisticated, smartly written entertainment. Just look at 1999's The Blair Witch Project; that horror classic practically had a negative budget.
But critic reviews don't solely dictate renewals and cancellations; it's viewership that really seals the deal. A whopping 40 million households watched Season 1 of Space Force within the first month of its release.
As Independent's Louis Chilton indicated, "a dismal show that millions of people watch is going to be axiomatically more appealing, in purely financial terms, than a masterpiece watched by a couple of hundred thousand."
Space Force Season 2 was released on Feb. 18, 2022. As of February 24, Space Force was No. 8 on Netflix's U.S. Top 10. The streaming giant doesn't regularly release viewership numbers, so there's no data on Season 2 as of yet. Let's just hope it stays on that Top 10 list for a while longer.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Space Force are currently streaming on Netflix.