Why Is the Space Force Team and General Naird on Trial in 'Space Force' Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix series Space Force.

General Naird (Steve Carell) has his work cut out for him in Season 2 of Space Force, which is finally back on Netflix after Season 1 wrapped in May of 2020. Back in the first season, Naird's decision to disobey a direct order leads him to where we are today — with him being court-martialed and forced to prove his innocence.

What was the order in question and why did he not follow it? Will his decision land him in prison? Let's break it down.