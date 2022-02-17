Maggie's Mysterious Prison Sentence Continues to Baffle 'Space Force' Fans

Mark's wife, Maggie, was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Season 1 of Space Force — but the show never quite established how she got there. Frequently considered a running gag, Maggie's conviction continues to baffle fans.

"Am I the only one irritated that I don’t know why Maggie Naird is in prison in Space Force?" tweeted @TrippiVibes.

"This is so stupid. Why doesn't Space Force ever say why Maggie is in jail? I have to know," tweeted @neiImobiIe.