Here's What 'The Flash' Post-Credits Scene Means for the Future of DC

After years of delay caused by controversy and the COVID-19 pandemic, The Flash is finally hitting theaters. Now that the movie is out, many are already beginning to dissect what the various plot elements and post-credits scenes might mean for the future of the DC universe, now that it's under the direction of former Marvel director James Gunn.

The first thing many are wondering, though, is whether The Flash has any post-credits scenes. We'll answer that question without spoiling what happens in those scenes or in the movie more generally. Keep reading for all the details.

Does 'The Flash' have any post-credits scenes?

The Flash has one post-credits scene, and it doesn't happen until the very end of the credits. That means that after the animated title cards introduce the principle members of the cast, you'll have to wait through the much longer credit roll to actually see this scene. After that scene ends, the lights in the theater should come on, and you can leave without missing anything.

What happens in 'The Flash' post-credits scene?

Spoiler alert: There are spoilers ahead for The Flash and its post-credits scene. The Flash post-credits scene cuts to The Flash having drinks with Aquaman. The two appear to have been at it for some time, and The Flash is explaining that while the Batman in every universe seems to be different, Aquaman always looks the same. Aquaman could care less about The Flash's multiverse excursion, though, and is instead trying to fall asleep in a puddle.

Aquaman eventually gives The Flash one of his rings, and The Flash then leaves. It's a fairly short scene, but one that seems designed to tie up a loose end from the rest of the film which Aquaman doesn't appear in. It also explains why all of the shenanigans that happen in The Flash, which serve as a light reset for the entire DC universe, aren't going to affect what happens in Aquaman 2.

Because Jason Momoa's Aquaman is the same in every universe, his story is likely the same. Basically, no matter what universe we wind up in inside of DC's grand plan, Jason can be a constant. It's a short explanation of why Aquaman is the same but other characters are different. Jason is sticking around, even if many of the other Snyderverse actors aren't.

'The Flash' is designed to be the beginning of a new phase for DC.

Without getting into too much detail about the movie, it's fair to say that The Flash is designed to serve as something of a hard reset for the broader DC universe. By introducing a character that can move through the multiverse, we've essentially found a way to look in on a totally new sets of characters who may have the same names as the ones we're familiar with.