Is Reverse-Flash in 'The Flash' Movie? Fans Hope This Big Bad Makes an Appearance (SPOILERS) Fans of the DC Comics film 'The Flash' are desperate to know if famous Flash villain Reverse-Flash is in the flick. Here's what we know. By Anna Garrison Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains potential spoilers for the plot of The Flash. Already hailed as one of the biggest comic book blockbusters, DC Comics' The Flash is causing a stir across social media after fans at CinemaCon were treated to an early screening of the entire film on April 25, 2023. Although some are still wary, thanks to the list of allegations against Ezra Miller, others are looking forward to the flick for all of the DC Easter Eggs and throwbacks.

One character fans are curious about is Reverse-Flash, one of The Flash's main foes in the comics. Reverse-Flash has appeared in the TV series The Flash, but does he appear in the film? Keep reading for everything we know.

Source: The CW

Is Reverse-Flash in 'The Flash' movie?

In the comics, Reverse-Flash, also known as Eobard Thawne or Professor Zoom, is a character from the 25th century in a timeline that worships the Flash. When Eobard is struck by lightning, he decides this is the Speed Force's way of "choosing him" to become the next Flash. He dons a costume that is the inverse of the Flash (yellow with red instead of red with yellow) and demands that people hero-worship him, only to find himself ostracized and starts to resent Barry Allen/the Flash.

Ultimately, Reverse-Flash's main characteristic is jealousy of the Flash with a similar power set that has occasionally allowed him to jump into different timelines to fight his nemesis (the character's abilities have changed throughout the different comics iterations). Will he show up in The Flash film? Well, one viewer who claims to have already seen the flick hints that a character very similar to Reverse-Flash will be the main antagonist of the film.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

A Twitter thread posted on April 26, 2023, by a user named Amos Wacker, alleges he saw The Flash at CinemaCon and claims that "Dark Flash," who is a version of Barry Allen using his abilities to skip through multiple timelines to save his mother, is the antagonist of the film. He writes, "Dark Flash returns, and Barry realizes he is a future version of Past Barry who has come to resent Present Barry for changing the past."

The film reportedly concludes with "J ust as Dark Flash prepares to kill Barry, Past Barry returns from earlier in his timeline and sacrifices himself to save Present Barry, causing Dark Flash to vanish."

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures