Here's What You Can Expect From 'The Last Kingdom' Season 5

After a raucous fourth season , The Last Kingdom Season 5 is finally on the horizon. The historical adventure, based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series, followed Uhtred of Bebbanburg as he was ever-determined to reclaim the home (and his birthright) he had lost to the invading Danes. Netflix has yet to officially confirm a fifth season of The Last Kingdom, but if it does end up happening, here's what you can hope to expect. From where we're standing, it seems highly likely.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 was a continuation of Uhtred's struggles with himself as far as both the past and the future go. It was also steeped in a few true-life stories pulled from history sandwiched between plenty of fictionalization to keep things interesting, too. But the medieval drama has plenty of stories to tell, and lots more grisly battles to invite players to view before the series is over. Here's everything we know about Season 5 thus far, and what you can expect from it.

Right now, there's no official word on when we can expect Season 5 of The Last Kingdom. In the past, the previous seasons have arrived on BBC with a couple of years in between. When the episodes began airing on Netflix, Seasons 3 and 4 hit the platform in November 2018 and April 2020, respectively. However, Netflix hasn't confirmed that the series will return just yet, and in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it might be some time before we have an opportunity to see what happens next.

What could happen in 'The Last Kingdom' Season 5?

As a continuation of The Saxon Stories, the fifth season of The Last Kingdom will likely adapt the events of Book 9, Warriors of the Storm, as well as Book 10, The Flame Bearer. In Warriors of the Storm, Uhtred actually controls the land of northern Mercia while in the city of Chester. Forces continue to rise up to overpower him, however, all the way through The Flame Bearer.

In The Flame Bearer, however, Uhtred has an opportunity to reclaim his home, stolen by his "traitorous uncle" years prior, though his cousin is still taking up residence there. There are many ways the narrative could go, but unfortunately there's been no indication where Netflix plans on taking the story just yet. We'll likely be waiting a while to find out, as well. Luckily, you can always read the books to see what's around the corner.

