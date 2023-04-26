Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Apple TV Plus Source: Apple TV Plus Don't Miss a Single Episode of 'The Last Thing He Told Me' — Details on Release Schedule How many episodes are in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' on Apple TV Plus? Here's everything we know about the show's episode release schedule. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 25 2023, Published 10:08 p.m. ET

What happened to Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)? The only clue his wife Hannah Hall (Jennifer Garner) has is a note from Owen saying, "Protect her," in the Apple TV Plus series The Last Thing He Told Me.

Hannah becomes determined to find her husband, with the help of Owen's daughter Bailey Michaels (Angourie Rice). However, along the way, Hannah realizes that she really didn't know her husband at all. Given the suspenseful elements in The Last Thing He Told Me, each episode leaves us on the edge of our seats wanting more. So, what's the episode release schedule for The Last Thing He Told Me? Here's what we know.

What's 'The Last Thing He Told Me' episode release schedule and finale air date?

A new episode of The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 drops on Apple TV Plus every Friday. The season will have seven episodes in total, so that means that The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 finale will drop on Apple TV Plus on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The show is based on of a book of the same name by author Laura Dave. With the final episode of The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 dropping on May 19, does that mean that the show is done for good? Will there be a Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me? Here's what we know.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Last Thing He Told Me'?

As Distractify previously reported, Apple TV Plus has yet to renew The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season. Given that The Last Thing He Told Me has been billed as a miniseries, it's looking highly unlikely that there will be a second season, but hey, maybe Apple TV Plus can adapt another one of Laura's novels for the small screen!

After all, Laura has written a whopping 21 novels, including The Last Thing He Told Me! So, there's plenty of material to draw from for other shows if The Last Thing He Told Me definitively ends with the seventh episode.

Does Hannah find Owen in the end of 'The Last Thing He Told Me'? (Warning: Book spoilers)

Sadly, the ending of The Last Thing He Told Me (the original book version, anyway) is bittersweet. Hannah realizes that Owen was literally not the man she thought she married, and there was a dangerous reason why he fled with only a note telling Hannah to protect Bailey.