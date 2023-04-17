Fans of 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Are Hoping for a Season 2
Apple TV Plus's thriller series 'The Last Thing He Told Me' premiered on April 14. Will there be a Season 2 of the show? Here's what to know.
The new Apple TV Plus thriller series The Last Thing He Told Me is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The series, which is based on the same book by Laura Dave (who developed and wrote for the series), follows a woman named Hannah (Jennifer Garner) after her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappears, leaving his daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) and a duffle of cash.
After the show's premiere on April 14, many are already curious if The Last Thing He Told Me will have a Season 2. Read on for everything you need to know about whether the show will have a second season.
Will 'The Last Thing He Told Me' have a Season 2?
The Last Thing He Told Me is the latest novel adapted via Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, which works in tandem with Reese's Book Club to elevate women's stories in media. The show joins its fellows Tiny Beautiful Things and Daisy Jones & The Six.
Similar to its predecessors, The Last Thing He Told Me has been labeled a miniseries, meaning it will be limited to seven episodes. Currently, there is no word of extending the series into a continuing drama, meaning it is unlikely there will be a Season 2. However, that's not to say it isn't possible.
For example, Daisy Jones & The Six has been considered for a second season despite initially being a miniseries, and The White Lotus is another popular TV series that went from a miniseries to a fully-fledged drama. Streaming services are realizing that sometimes, a miniseries is just too short for fans!
So, if you're enjoying the show and hope for more, new episodes will be available for streaming on Apple TV Plus until May 19. You can also read Laura Dave's other novels, including Hello, Sunshine; Eight Hundred Grapes; The First Husband; and more.