Will There Be a Season 4 of 'The Orville'? That Seems to Depend on if Fans Continue to Support the Show

Viewers were excited to learn that when The Orville left Fox after Season 2 it wasn't destined to be scrapped. Instead, Hulu revitalized the series for Season 3, which has proven over the past few months to be just as great as the original. However, with Season 3 coming to an end, many fans are now curious if Season 4 is already in the works. So, can we expect more of The Orville? Here's what we know.