Distractify
Home > News > Politics

You Can Tell a Lot About the World Based on Pizza — Just Ask O.J. Simpson or the Pentagon

Should we start calling it the Pizzagon instead of the Pentagon?

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published Sept. 2 2025, 6:46 p.m. ET

What Is the Pentagon Pizza Index? Let's Dig Into the Meaning
Source: Unsplash; Mega

It was a day like any other, until a slow-speed chase down several Los Angeles freeways ground the city to a halt. On June 17, 1994, O.J. Simpson was supposed to surrender himself to Los Angeles police following the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a waiter named Ron Goldman. Not only did Simpson not show up, but he and a longtime friend took police on a meandering chase through the city with no clear plan in sight.

Article continues below advertisement

The spectacle was picked up by news stations all over the country, resulting in people afraid to leave their homes for fear of missing whatever dramatic end was in store. Because no one wanted to move even a muscle, something else strange happened on this day. According to The State Journal-Register, Domino's Pizza had one of its busiest days ever. A somewhat similar test is conducted using the Pentagon Pizza Index (PPI). Let's take a look at its meaning.

The Pentagon Pizza Index
Source: Pentagon Pizza Index
Article continues below advertisement

What is the meaning behind the Pentagon Pizza Index?

You might be asking yourself, what does O.J. Simpson's car chase, the Pentagon, and pizza have in common? The answer is all in the orders. The Pentagon Pizza Index tracks orders that go to the secure facility, which in turn can predict possible moves from the Department of Defense, whose offices are in the Pentagon.

For example, the PPI noted a surge in pizza orders following the June 13, 2025 Israeli military attacks on Iran, per Newsweek. If a person was closely monitoring the PPI, they would see this jump before news of the attack broke. The website itself is broken down by local pizza shops and the geopolitical markets that could be affected by a huge run on pizza. As of this writing, the PPI website is tracking a possible ceasefire from Gaza or Ukraine and EU sanctions on Iran, to name a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pentagon Pizza Index dates all the way back to 1989.

While the internet wasn't what it is today back in 1989, people were still paying attention to pizza orders for the Pentagon. In December of that year, when the United States invaded Panama during George H.W. Bush's presidency, pizza orders doubled, per The Guardian. The same thing happened again before Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're wondering why people are ordering pizza when the Pentagon undoubtedly has its own food options, it's because there are no pizza restaurants there. The closest thing you can get is a Mexican pizza from Taco Bell, but you would run up against the same issue viewers of the Simpson slow-speed chase had. It's obvious that pizza is being ordered so that folks don't have to leave their offices. Some intern is probably tasked with picking them up.

Also if you look at this from a logical standpoint, pizza is one of those dishes that can be altered to fit anyone's tastes. Plus, it's a fast and simple order. Can you imagine trying to order Chinese food or anything else that requires a conversation about delicious sides? You'd be arguing for hours. Pizza really is the best option if you want to get right back to work on figuring out who is bombing who, when.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

"32 Pizza Mom" Speaks out After Her Grocery Hauls Go Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Imagine Getting Handcuffed and Arrested While Still Wearing Your Chuck E. Cheese Costume

This Seemingly Innocent Pizza Mural Sparked a Heated Debate on TikTok

Latest Politics News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.