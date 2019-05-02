'The Protector's Season 2 Cliffhanger Pretty Much Confirms It's Coming Back

Now, we're not saying that Netflix has never canceled a show that ended on a cliffhanger — Santa Clarita Diet fans know what I'm talking about. But when it comes to the streaming platform's first Turkish original series, The Protector, we are pretty confident it will be renewed.

Season 2 of the show premiered on Netflix on April 26 — and just a few days later, fans are already begging for a Season 3. "If there is a Season 3 of The Protector I need it to be right after [SPOILER] is shot. I NEED to see Hakan lose his mind," one viewer tweeted. Another aggressively added, "Announce Season 3 of The Protector right the f--k now @netflix."

So, will there be a Season 3 of The Protector? As of right now, Netflix has not confirmed a third season of the show, which follows Hakan (Cagatay Ulusoy) who recently discovered he is the Last Protector, and must use his new-found powers to defeat the Immortals alongside his squad of Loyal Ones. NBD.

Source: Yigit Eken/Netflix

The series, which films in Istanbul, originally premiered in December 2018, and Netflix followed up with a second season just four months later. This means, that if there is a Season 3, fans can expect it to drop as early as Fall 2019.

Now, let's talk about that Season 2 cliffhanger. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!) Instead of having to take down one Immortal, Hakan was faced with the serious challenge of killing seven newly resurrected Immortals thanks to Faysal Erdem. Unfortunately, along the way, Hakan lost the love of his life, Leyla (Ayça Aysin Turan) — Leyla was brought back to life using Immortal blood, which put her under the control of Faysal, who was determined to use her to kill Hakan — after she was stabbed by Loyal One Zeynep.

Fast forward a few episodes, and in the season finale, Zeynep (Hazar Ergüçlü) was shot as she faced off against Faysal and his wife alongside Hakan. "Zeynep, stay with me. Hold on," Hakan tells his friend in the final scene as Faysal gets away. "Zeynep you can't leave me."

Source: Yigit Eken/Netflix

Not only would it be devastating for Hakan to lose his girlfriend and BFF — who had just confessed to loving him — in the same season, but some fans have been low-key shipping Hakan and Zeynep since the very beginning. And by low-key, we mean shouting it from the Twitter rooftops.

"Zeynep literally loved [Hakan] since she met him and only told him halfway through the last episode of the second season but okay," one viewer wrote on social media. "Zeynep x Hakan is the superior ship y’all can keep talking." A third chimed in, "Indeed Hakan and Zeynep should be endgame."

Source: Yigit Eken/Netflix

Well, at least Cagatay Ulusoy, who portrays Hakan, is not ready to leave Netflix just yet. "Working with Netflix is a really interesting experience because it is a very effective platform. Being part of them, being a part of that family, is a very important step for me," he told Turkish publication Ranini TV per Bustle. "I see myself as a world citizen in the context of a career; I have no limits in my head. I think that what I do and will do in the world will help young people who are committed to this profession not to have to limit themselves while planning their career."