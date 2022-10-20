As detailed by the Netflix synopsis, "Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairytale heroes and villains." While the hopeful and giddy Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) is enrolled in the School for Evil, her hard-bitten bestie, Agatha (Sofia Wylie), is enrolled in the School for Good.

What was the budget for the fantastical film The School for Good and Evil?