As they attempt to survive their switched-up supernatural school lives, a mysterious dark force threatens to shake the foundations of the school and destroy the world. Whereas Agatha wants to protect the world and her best friend, Sophie begins to embrace the darkness.

The film also stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh.

Good and Evil takes place in a modern world of magic, but where was the movie filmed?