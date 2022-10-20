We Loved Agatha's Journey on 'The School for Good and Evil' — Who Plays Her?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil on Netflix.
What better way to bond with your bestie than enrolling at a magical school for good and evil?
The problem? You two get sorted onto different sides of the school! It's the conundrum Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) find themselves in during the dramatic events of The School for Good and Evil on Netflix.
The heartwarming story of Agatha and Sophie was enchanting to watch, and had us wondering what else the two leading ladies had starred in before The School for Good and Evil.
Let's start with the actress behind Agatha, Sofia Wylie.
Who plays Agatha on 'The School for Good and Evil'? Meet Sofia Wylie.
The School for Good and Evil wasn't Sofia Wylie's first acting role. Before she played Agatha in the Netflix fantasy film, she portrayed Buffy Driscoll on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, which ran from 2017 to 2019.
Did you know Sofia is also technically an MCU superhero? She was the voice of Riri Williams in the Marvel Rising animated series.
Sofia recently told PopBuzz that she had just seen Wicked a couple months prior and loved learning about the Wicked Witch of the West's backstory. When asked if she thought that she and Sophia would make a good fit for Glinda and Elphaba, Sofia responded with, "That would actually be so sick. Like a teen, young adult version. Let’s do it."
The actress also plays Gina Porter on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
What happens to Agatha in 'The School for Good and Evil'? (SPOILERS)
Agatha never wanted to go to the School for Good and Evil in the first place — it was just something Sophie wanted. However, it's Agatha who gets sorted in to the Good School, while Sophie is sent to the Bad School.
The headmaster (played by Laurence Fishburne) agrees to send Sophie to the Good School so she can be reunited with Agatha, but only if she can find true love's kiss. After all, evil people aren't entitled to a happy ever after!
Sophie finds herself manipulated by Rafal (Kit Young), one of the school's original founders masquerading as the headmaster. After an epic fight between good and evil ensues, Rafal attempts to stab Agatha, but Sophie saves her best friend. Sophie is mortally wounded in the process.
After Agatha defeats Rafal, she attempts to wake Sophie up — however, it appears as if she's passed away. Agatha sobs over her best friend, and kisses her.
It turns out that was the true love's kiss that Sophie needed all along. Sophie is revived. She and Agatha agree that they want to return home for good.
However, the ending of The School for Good and Evil implies that this isn't the end of Agatha and Sophie's story. While we wait to see if Netflix approves a sequel film, you can follow Sofia on Instagram with her other 2.7 million followers!
The School for Good and Evil is available to stream now on Netflix.