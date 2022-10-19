Will There Be a Sequel to Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'? The Fantastical Saga Isn't Over

Written from 2013 to 2020, there are a total of six books in Soman Chainani's series. The book series is split into two trilogies: The School Years and The Camelot Years. According to Newsweek, the Netflix film correlates to the 2013 novel of the same name.

All in all, there's room for The School for Good and Evil to spawn a handful of sequels, much like J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series did.