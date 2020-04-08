'The Stranger' on Quibi Will Be Your Creepy New Obsession — Meet the Stars

Since the short-form streaming platform Quibi launched on April 6 with tons of new shows for viewers to binge-watch, subscribers have been sifting through all of the new content to find out which series are best. But, the platform is slated to release even more bingeable shows throughout the month of April — and some of the most highly anticipated ones have yet to drop. One show that's gotten a lot of attention from its trailer is The Stranger.

The series is about a rideshare driver who picks up a passenger to drop off at a secluded mansion. What she doesn't know is that the rider is unlike anyone she's had before — he is a killer. When the driver makes small talk with the man in her car, he tells her that he's a sociopath, and that he'll only spare her if she entertains him with a story.

The show will certainly have people thinking twice the next time they get into a car with a stranger. Read on to find out who is in The Stranger on Quibi's cast, and to learn what is known about their characters before the show drops on April 13.

1. Dane DeHaan as Carl E. Source: Quibi If you haven't seen or heard of Dane before, he's likely to become a fixture in your nightmares if you watch The Stranger. The actor plays Carl E., who is the person who gets into the rideshare car, and he's the murderer. The 34-year-old actor is best known for playing Cricket in the 2013 film Lawless, as Lucien Carr in Kill Your Darlings, and as Harry Osborn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. Outside of playing a creepy killer on The Stranger, Dane has been married to his high school sweetheart, actress Anna Wood, since 2012. The two share daughter Bowie Rose together.

2. Maika Monroe as Clare Source: Quibi Maika plays Clare, the rideshare driver with the misfortune of picking up a recent killer on her late night route. Clare has the difficult task of coming up with an enthralling story on the spot in order to save her life, and based on the trailer, it seems like Carl will continue to stalk Clare beyond their car ride. Before starring on the Quibi series, Maika starred in Labor Day, and she went on to have a career with horror films. These scary movies include It Follows and The Guest. Most recently, Maika starred alongside Shia LaBeouf as Sandra in Honey Boy. As for her personal life, Maika has been in a relationship with Stranger Things star Joe Keery since 2018.

3. Avan Jogia Source: Quibi It's unclear what role Avan will play on the series, as the characters aside from Clare and Carl have been kept tightly under wraps. Avan is known for playing Beck on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. He starred as Danny Desai on the ABC Family (which is now Freeform) series Twisted, but the show was canceled after one season. He acted as Pharaoh Tutankhamun on the Spike miniseries Tut alongside Ben Kingsley as well. His more recent credits include Zombieland: Double Tap and Now Apocalypse.