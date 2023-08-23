Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Fans of 'The Ultimatum' Are Calling Out 'Marry or Move On' and Comparing It to 'Queer Love’' To some fans of 'The Ultimatum,' the two versions, 'Marry or Move On' and 'Queer Love,' are vastly different and it's hard not to compare them. By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 23 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to reality TV, you can't win them all. And sometimes, you can't win anyone over if you follow up the dramatic and juicy The Ultimatum: Queer Love with Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Because according to some fans, after the inaugural season of Queer Love, the original version of the series just isn't cutting it. Even with a surprise pregnancy within the first two episodes.

After the second season of Marry or Move On premiered on Netflix, viewers flocked to social media to give their commentary on what the season gets wrong. It's not that the five couples are any less deserving of the experiment on the show. But the Queer Love couples seemed to have a lot more invested in it there was a much larger possibility of newly formed couples leaving the show together. And Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On just isn't giving that.

Fans of 'The Ultimatum' are comparing 'Marry or Move On' and 'Queer Love.'

Call it the sophomore slump or a case of being unable to not compare the second season of Marry or Move On to the first season of Queer Love, which came before it. Whatever the case may be, fans just aren't as invested in the hopeful couples of Season 2. And they aren't shy about voicing their opinions about both versions of the show.

The point of The Ultimatum as a whole is to allow a handful of couples to essentially swap partners and live with their new faux spouse in a trial marriage for three weeks. Then, they switch back to their original partners for three weeks. And at the end, a decision has to be made - do they leave the show engaged to the person they arrived with, do they leave with a new love interest, or do they end up solo?

Some fans commented on the official Instagram account for The Ultimatum with their feelings regarding the new season versus the first season of Queer Love. One fan commented, "How can we ever watch straight people on this show again? How?!" Another wrote, "God this looks so boring. Bring back Queer Love Season 2."

It's never easy for couples on the show to make the choice. But for Season 2 of Marry or Move On, it doesn't look like anyone is really close to leaving their original partner for their faux spouse. So it's hard for some fans to really get into the season. Queer Love shows major love connections from the start and there are at least two newly formed couples that viewers can see having a shot in the real world.

Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' is tame compared to the first season of 'Queer Love.'

One of the things that sets Queer Love apart from Marry or Move On, despite of course the addition of a cast that is composed of those who identify in the LGBTQ+ community, is the steamy scenes. We get a few romantic moments between couples during the trial marriages in Season 2 of Marry or Move On.

However, there's nothing compared to the chemistry viewers feel between some of the couples in Queer Love. And in some ways, it just seems like there is more on the line with the latter, given the intense emotions throughout the season.

Fans just want more 'Queer Love' now.