Will There Be a Season 3 of the HBO Docuseries "The Vow?'

Not to be confused with the romantic comedy of the same name, The Vow is a compelling docuseries that first premiered on HBO in August 2020.

It told the story of NXIVM (pronounced as "nexium"), a group founded in 1998 by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman. This group, which was estimated to have attracted some 20,000 members, was branded as a “personal development company” that offered programs specializing in self-improvement. NXIVM claimed that its programs would allow members to experience “more joy in their lives.”