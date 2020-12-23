Wonder Bread, White Castle, and More Things Turning 100 Years Old in 2021

Well, 2020 is almost over...

While many Americans (and people all over the world) are ready to put this year behind them, we're celebrating a few important things that have made an impact on our lives in the last century.

The 1920s aka the "Roaring Twenties" was a decade of prosperity for American culture. As the U.S. experienced a cultural shift, iconic items — that are still available today — were invented and sold to consumers.