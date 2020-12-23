Logo
Home > Entertainment
wheaties-1608743476638.jpg
Source: Getty

Wonder Bread, White Castle, and More Things Turning 100 Years Old in 2021

By

Updated

Well, 2020 is almost over... 

While many Americans (and people all over the world) are ready to put this year behind them, we're celebrating a few important things that have made an impact on our lives in the last century.

The 1920s aka the "Roaring Twenties" was a decade of prosperity for American culture. As the U.S. experienced a cultural shift, iconic items — that are still available today — were invented and sold to consumers.

Article continues below advertisement

These classics are turning 100 years old in 2021!

Can you believe that the iconic slice bread, Wonder Bread, will be celebrating its 100th anniversary? We can't either! 

In honor of the upcoming year, we've rounded up a list of classic items turning 100 years old in 2021. Check it out below.

Cheez-It

cheez-it-1608738804079.jpg
Source: Twitter

The cheesy, salty snack is turning 100! According to the snack brand's website, the one-inch sized squares became especially popular in 1929 with the Stock Market Crash, as "people rushed to local stores to stock up on Cheez-It."

Article continues below advertisement

Wonder Bread

wonder-bread-1608738927493.jpg
Source: Twitter

Arguably the most well-known sliced bread brand, Wonder Bread launched on May 21, 1921. The company's website states that the brand was named after founder Elmer Cline's love of hot air balloons after witnessing the air crafts in action during the International Balloon Race. 

Article continues below advertisement

Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker was a fictionalized character that was created in 1921 to "personalize responses to customer inquiries." According to the website, Gold Medal flour offered customers a jigsaw puzzle, which prompted the company to receive thousands of questions about baking.

Article continues below advertisement

Edy's Pie (formerly Eskimo Pie)

eskimo-pie-edys-pie-1608739797650.jpg
Source: Twitter/ National Museum of American History

The delicious vanilla ice cream bar covered in a coating of chocolate was invented by Joseph Edy in 1921, which he named the Eskimo Pie. However, the ice cream bar's moniker was changed in 2020 after receiving backlash for its controversial namesake. It is now known as Edy's Pie.  

Article continues below advertisement

White Castle

white-castle-1608740011283.jpg
Source: Getty

The iconic hamburger fast food chain White Castle was founded in Wichita, Kans. This is the oldest hamburger chain.

Article continues below advertisement

Chanel N°5

chanel-perfume-1608742640354.jpg
Source: Courtesy

The iconic perfume, Chanel N°5, was the first fragrance launched by the French brand in 1921. It was created as a collaboration between Coco Chanel and perfumer Ernest Beaux.

Though it was not invented in the United States, Chanel N°5 became a timeless fragrance, especially after Marilyn Monroe famously stated that she wore nothing to bed but five drops of the perfume.

Article continues below advertisement

Wheaties

wheaties-1608740141527.jpg
Source: Getty

Remember to eat your Wheaties! Known as the "breakfast of champions," the cereal is iconic with featuring well-known athletes on its boxes.

Article continues below advertisement

Wise Potato Chips

Who doesn't love this salty snack? 

According to the company's website, Earl Wise Sr. was a grocery store worker with too many potatoes. Instead of throwing out the crop, he decided to make handmade chips, which he sold in brown paper bags in his store. 

And, the rest is history ...

Article continues below advertisement

Chuckles candy

chuckles-jelly-candy-1608740382854.jpg
Source: Twitter

Chuckles sugar-coated jelly candy is a timeless sweet that comes in five flavors: cherry, lemon, licorice, lime, and orange.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Popeyes' Beignets Are on the Menu for a Short Time, So Get Them While They're Hot

These Holiday Cocktail Recipes Deserve a Round of Santa-Plaus

Son of a Nutcracker! Did McDonald’s and Buddy the Elf Team up for a Christmas Collab?

More From Distractify

  • ms_20191213_10797-rt_f_f-1608742048774.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    So, What Exactly Happened at the End of 'The Midnight Sky'?
  • shannonandjohn-1608739676503.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Did Shannon Beador's Relationship Survive Quarantine?
  • who-is-stu-on-pioneer-women-1608739075119.png
    .
    Entertainment
    Ree Drummond's Nephew, Stuart Smith, Is Part of 'The Pioneer Woman' Film Crew
  • coming2america-1608738487276.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    'Coming 2 America' Has a New Release Date — and It'll Debut on a Streaming Service