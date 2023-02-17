Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games "This Client Is Not Compatible" Error in 'Fortnite' Can Be Annoying — Here's How to Fix It By Anthony Jones Feb. 17 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Whether a multiplayer live-service or a single-player game, every title will have its fair share of issues, glitches, and errors that frustrate players looking to just jump in. But for every game error, there are potential fixes provided by the developer or the community, helping players get back on track sooner. In the case of the battle royale game Fortnite, one nefarious error has been an annoying thorn in the sides of dozens of fans recently: "This Client is Not Compatible."

Article continues below advertisement

As far back as 2018, players have scrambled to Reddit and across social media for answers over the years, hoping to resolve the error appearing on their screens when logging in. If you're in the same boat, here's everything you need to know about the error and how to fix it.

Source: Epic Games

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "This Client is Not Compatible" error in 'Fortnite'?

Player reports about "This Client is Not Compatible" resurfaced in droves after Fortnite rolled out its Most Wanted event on Feb. 14. The error would prevent players from logging into matches and teaming up with friends.

According to Down Detector, a site known best for cataloging outages for game servers across the industry, over 700 Fortnite players reported the game was down around noon on Feb. 16. The cause seemed to stem from the "This Client is Not Compatible" error. "Fortnite [is] not working on PS5 for me, got the servers [are] not responding message," said one player on the website, adding, "PC is the same."

Article continues below advertisement

We're investigating reports of players being unable to join a match in any playlist including #FNCS.



We'll provide an update once the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/uc6F1ZEdgq — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 16, 2023 Source: Epic Games via Twitter

In response, the official Fortnite Status account on Twitter announced it was "investigating reports of players being unable to join a match in any playlist." The Fortnite team eventually resolved the issue that prevented players from queuing up within the next hour, which slowly began the descent of player reports on Down Detector. There have been fewer reports since then, but the issue can still happen unexpectedly for some players.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Epic Games

The best ways to fix the "This Client is Not Compatible" error in 'Fortnite.'

If you're down for taking matters into your own hands, the support section on the Epic Games website provides plenty of options to fix "This Client is Not Compatible" in Fortnite for your game system. Restarting Fortnite and your system entirely should be your first step before diving deep into other options. In some cases, the reset could trigger a software patch you may need to run Fortnite without issues.

Article continues below advertisement

We’ve resolved the issues preventing players from joining a match in any playlist.



We’ve also delayed the EU #FNCS Major 1 Week 3 Day 1 start time by one hour. Please check your “Compete” tab for new local start times. https://t.co/XiHo24P4h8 pic.twitter.com/1mA4eWIoqJ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 16, 2023 Source: Epic Games via Twitter

For PC players, updating your graphics card driver and verifying the Fortnite game files through the Epic Games Launcher are the best solutions to try first, then go down the list of other options on the support page. Console fans will have it way easier. Epic Games advised checking if Fortnite has a pending update that should be downloaded and recommended reinstalling the game if the troubleshooting fixes aren't working.