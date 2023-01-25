Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games How to Eliminate an Enemy With No Ranged Weapons in 'Fortnite' By Jon Bitner Jan. 25 2023, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

If you’re looking to quickly level up in Fortnite, you’re probably keeping a close eye on its weekly challenges. These tend to be an easy way to earn XP – but one of the latest additions is a bit more challenging than usual, as it tasks you with eliminating an enemy with no ranged weapons in your inventory. To successfully complete the quest, you’ll need to know exactly what qualifies as a ranged weapon in Fortnite, then figure out a way to get an elimination. Here’s a closer look at how to achieve those goals.

What is a ranged weapon in 'Fortnite'?

The main thing you’ll need to consider when tackling this weekly quest is that ranged weapons are off-limits. While you can use them to deal some initial damage, you’ll want to make sure you drop all of them from your inventory before eliminating your target. But what exactly is a ranged weapon in Fortnite?

Source: Epic Games

The list is extensive (and is constantly in flux as new weapons are added/removed from the game), but it’s pretty simple to figure out what qualifies. Any form of SMG, rifle, shotgun, pistol, or other weapon that can cause damage to enemies more than an arm’s length away can be categorized as a ranged weapon.

Remember – this weekly quest not only asks that you don’t use a ranged weapon, but that none are in your inventory at all! Be sure to drop everything you have and replace it with either melee weapons or healing items.

How to eliminate a player without ranged weapons in 'Fortnite'.

Although it might seem intimidating, there are a few easy ways to eliminate a player in Fortnite without ranged weapons. Another wrinkle to this challenge is that it has to be completed while on foot – so you can forget about ramming into enemies with a vehicle.

Source: Epic Games Via Twitter

Instead, consider searching for a Shockwave Hammer. Not only do these provide incredible melee damage, but their secondary skill lets you bounce across the map (a skill that makes it easy to close the gap between you and your target).

The Shockwave Hammer is your best bet for completing this weekly quest, but you can also use your trusty pickaxe. It doesn’t deal much damage, so this tactic is best deployed at the very start of the match before anyone has full shields. It’ll take a few hits, but the pickaxe is a totally viable way to eliminate a player.