Thomas Haden Church Has Never Been Married The 'Spider-Man 3' actor owns a large ranch located in Texas. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 12 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET

Every time Thomas Haden Church takes on a Hollywood role, the actor knocks it out of the park. Thomas knows how to become the people he is portraying. It doesn't matter if he is in a superhero story or in a tense television show. However, the actor's life away from the screen may surprise the audience he entertains.

Is Thomas Haden Church married? Here's what we know about the performer's relationship status and how the actor has become a Hollywood icon over the course of the decades he has been working as a performer.



Has Thomas Haden Church ever been married?

Actors have to dive deep into the minds of their characters in order to give an accurate portrayal on the screen. Thomas starred in Divorce back in 2016. The HBO drama series followed a couple who decided to take different paths.

The press tour for the series is remembered for how Thomas discussed the topic of marriage. During an interview with The Guardian, the actor openly stated that he had never been married. But that doesn't mean that he hasn't been involved in major relationships.

Thomas Haden Church has two kids.

Thomas said, "But I did go through a pretty significant upheaval several years ago. I have an ex with two children." According to The Los Angeles Times, the performer is the father of two children he had during his relationship with Mia Zottoli. The couple is no longer together.



Thomas Haden Church's career is impressive.

Not being married provides Thomas with the opportunity to focus on his career. He's best known for his roles in Wings, George of the Jungle, and Sideways. One of his other most memorable roles is his portrayal of Sandman in Spider-Man 3.

The superhero classic directed by Sam Raimi is timeless. However, Thomas found a way in which he could allow his career to grow after the success of the blockbuster sequel. Shortly after his time at Marvel, the actor was seen in John Carter and We Bought a Zoo.

At the end of the day, Thomas lets his career speak for itself, drawing the public's attention away from his personal life. The actor continues to work in acclaimed projects, including Wake Up Dead Man, the latest Knives Out installment.