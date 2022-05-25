The Memes About Zeus From the 'Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Are Just Divine

If you know anything about Greek mythology, then you'll know the gods aren't exactly perfect beings. In fact, they regularly partake in activities that are not only considered highly imperfect, but downright criminal, lascivious, petty, and highly amoral.

Take Zeus, for example, the God of the Sky who is often depicted as wielding lightning, and just so happens to be featured in Thor: Love and Thunder — and is now the subject of many memes.