TikTok Users Are Loving This Two-Ingredient “Candy Grapes” Recipe

Meet the newest star of TikTok : grapes . Yep, the vine-grown fruits are getting their moment in the social media spotlight, thanks to a recent video by TikTok user @courty_lea.

That user — who goes by Court on the platform and identifies herself as a cat mom, a coffee lover, a wife, and a foodie — shared a recipe for “candy grapes” in a May 31, 2021 TikTok upload.

Don’t get sour grapes, people — just read on for the instructions!