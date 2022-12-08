Check Out the Powkiddy Is a Handheld Game Emulator That's Been Viral on TikTok For Months

As of the end of 2022, the latest gaming consoles are still rather difficult to obtain. Semiconductor chip shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted in-store stocks for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. The pre-order queue for a Steam Deck can last for several months as supply works to meet demand.

But while these systems have proven to be elusive, TikTok has been obsessed with a handheld game emulator that may just be up your alley.