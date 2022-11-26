‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ Filming Locations: A Guide
Just in time for Thanksgiving, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas will debut on the Hallmark Channel. The Blake Shelton executive produced project stars Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and marks Tenille Townes’ film debut! Fans want to know more about Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, including where the movie was filmed, so here’s what we know.
‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ filming locations were somewhere super Christmasy.
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas is not only part of the Movies & Mysteries series on the Hallmark Channel, but this holiday flick actually joins a canon of other movies of similar titles, such as Time for You to Come Home for Christmas. In total, there are five installments, and the 2019 predecessor of this year’s instant classic also took place in a wintry town bursting with holiday cheer — a vibe Hallmark Christmas movies are seriously genius at replicating.
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, per Country Living. While we don’t know exactly where the 2022 installment was shot — although we found a big clue; more on that later — we can assume it was somewhere similar, given the magical Christmas town feel of this latest tale, which involves, you guessed it, a mystery.
‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ is all about a mysterious voicemail.
According to the movie’s summary, this Christmas mystery is set off by an unknown voicemail, which was sent to the wrong person. The message contains a plea for a second chance at love that pulls at the heartstrings of the two main characters in the film, Elizabeth, played by Holland, and her childhood friend, Josh, who is played by Tyler. The two pair off to try and find out who sent the message in time for Christmas, and maybe, just maybe, they find romance as well.
Tenille Townes was super pumped about joining the cast of ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.’
As the country singer told Music Row, her family always had the Hallmark Channel on in their home during the holiday season. “This is truly such a cool full circle,” she said, adding, “It was an honor to be a part of this and it was such a fun experience getting to say a few lines and put on a concert in a movie for the first time!”
Tenille also confided that she enjoyed seeing how a movie comes together. As such, she shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of what it was like to film Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas to her Instagram. In the video, we see a stage adorned with lit Christmas trees and wreaths, and the singer dressed in a cheery red suit.
Adding to the evidence that this installment was also filmed in Canada was how Tyler popped into the comments section to say, “Legend,” and added a Canadian flag emoji.
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas debuts on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 10 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel.