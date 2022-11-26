‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ Filming Locations: A Guide

According to the movie’s summary, this Christmas mystery is set off by an unknown voicemail, which was sent to the wrong person. The message contains a plea for a second chance at love that pulls at the heartstrings of the two main characters in the film, Elizabeth, played by Holland, and her childhood friend, Josh, who is played by Tyler. The two pair off to try and find out who sent the message in time for Christmas, and maybe, just maybe, they find romance as well.