Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Tina's Demands for a Mother-in-Law Suite on 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Are Too Much for Janelle (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I think the in-law suite is ridiculous," Janelle says. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 21 2024, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: TLC

When Janelle and Josh bought a new house on I Love a Mama's Boy, Janelle had to expect that Josh's mom Tina would want to come along for the ride. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 21 episode, when Tina mentions a mother-in-law suite, Janelle is still less than thrilled with the idea. Not only does Tina expect to live at the new house, but she also has hopes and plans for an addition to be built into the house to accommodate her.

In the clip, Tina has nothing but negative things to say about the house until Josh shows her the dock outside and they discuss plans for a tiki hut for outdoor entertaining. Apparently, this is a Josh and Tina thing because they embrace and Tina's sour moon turns bright as she beams up at her son. Meanwhile, Janelle can hardly believe her mother-in-law's sudden turn.

Source: TLC

Tina expects a mother-in-law suite on 'I Love a Mama's Boy.'

After Tina notes how "small" the house is, Janelle reminds her that she doesn't have to live with them. But, according to Tina, they "need" her. And she seems to plan to live there, even if it means putting her son out to create the right kind of mother-in-law suite for her. "Having that in-law suite for me and having me there, that's the biggest benefit of all," Tina says in the clip. "They need me. This isn't going to be pretty, let me tell you. They have to do this, or they're not going to be happy."

Josh and Janelle do have a young child, and having Tina on hand could make things easier for them from time to time. But even if Tina just wants an in-law suite just to be able to stay at her son's home occasionally, that's a big extra cost to factor in. And it's a cost that would fall on Josh and Janelle's shoulders.

Janelle isn't wild about Tina moving in with them.

As to be expected, Janelle isn't exactly chomping at the bit to have Tina move with them. Luckily, she can hold her own when it comes to Josh's mom, but she also has to make sure Josh doesn't agree to a wildly expensive renovation before they even finish fixing up their new home for themselves.