Tino Franco Is a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette', but Who Are His Parents?
The latest season of The Bachelorette, which features both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, has certainly had its ups and downs. Now that the pool of potential suitors has been winnowed down to a smaller group, though, many fans are eager to learn more about each of the remaining male contestants and how their lives might integrate with Gabby's or Rachel's.
Who are Tino Franco's parents?
One Bachelorette contestant who has received a lot of attention is Tino Franco, who is one of the final four men on Rachel's side of the show. Tino has long been considered one of the frontrunners because of his connection to Rachel, and now, some fans want to learn more about who his parents are. While Rachel is likely to learn more about his family during hometowns, fans want a sneak peek.
Unfortunately, there isn't a ton of available information on Tino's family right now. His parents' names are Joe and Sandi, and ABC has made it clear that family is incredibly important to him.
“He wants a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because for Tino, family is everything AND he wants four kids,” ABC said in their official bio for him.
“He’s ready to put everything he’s got into building something real with Gabby or Rachel, and we think the two of them deserve nothing less,” the description continued.
As that bio and his Instagram account also make clear, Tino is very involved in giving back to the community and seems to spend quite a bit of time volunteering in the area around where he lives.
Where is Tino Franco from?
Tino apparently hails from Playa Del Rey, Calif., and works as a general contractor. His Instagram makes it clear that Tino spends most of his time outside, and his time on The Bachelorette has only confirmed that that's where his interests lie.
According to ABC, one of Tino's other hobbies is a love for The Wall Street Journal, so it's fair to say he's got a brain to go along with his biceps.
Tino earned Rachel's first impression rose.
As longtime Bachelorette fans are likely aware, an often surprising amount of weight is given to who earns the first impression roses on the very first night of the show. The suitor who earns that rose often manages to advance pretty far into the competition, and it's not all that uncommon for the person who earns that rose to wind up proposing at the end of the season.
It remains to be seen whether that will ultimately be the case on this season of The Bachelorette, but Tino has already done quite well for himself by managing to make it to the final four. The bifurcated nature of this season has made the show a little bit strange, but it seems like it will end in roughly the way that it usually does. This time, though, there may be as many as two successful proposals instead of just one.