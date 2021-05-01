Players Are Overjoyed to Welcome Back a Familiar Character in 'New Pokémon Snap'

A beloved character was brought back to the reboot game New Pokémon Snap , which launched on April 30, 2021. Long-time players were delighted when they encountered the original protagonist of Pokémon Snap , Todd Snap. "AYO THEY BROUGHT TODD BACK IN NEW POKÉMON SNAP IM STUPID HAPPY ABOUT THAT HE LOOKS GOOD AS HELL AND I MISSED HIM," one person tweeted .

"Todd just showed up in New Pokémon Snap and i’m feeling so nostalgic now," another person wrote . Some folks are also pointing out that Todd is apparently hot in the new game, too. "bold choice to make todd hot in the new pokemon snap? i mean i support it, i was just caught a little off guard, i would’ve worn a nicer outfit if i knew but alright," a player joked.

If you're not totally sure who Todd Snap is or why he's important, here's the 411.

I KNEW IT!!!!!!!! TODD SNAP CAME BACK FOR #NEWPOKEMONSNAP AND HE EVEN GREW UP WITH US 😭😭✨✨✨ https://t.co/I0e3f8kcQk pic.twitter.com/fS6bTLsPBa

Who's Todd in 'New Pokémon Snap'?

Todd Snap is a professional Pokémon photographer who likes to take photos of Pokémon, rather than catching them with Poké Balls. He's so good at what he does, he was hired professionally by Professor Oak himself. In Pokémon Snap, he's hired to go to Pokémon Island with Professor Oak and take photos of Pokémon in the wild. He first appeared in Pokémon Paparazzi, in which he traveled around with Ash. In New Pokémon Snap, Todd is voiced by Griffin Burns.

Griffin Burns (@TheGriffinBurns) April 30, 2021

Griffin Burns is a voice actor who's featured in Attack on Titans, The Idhun Chronicles, Aggretsuko, Dorohedoro, and more. Griffin is based in Los Angeles and works for Bang Zoom! Entertainment. He's also in a band called New New Girlfriend.

According to Game Rant, New Pokémon Snap is similar to the original game, as it has players play photographers-in-training who learn alongside a professor who guides them on how to take photos of Pokémon for research. In this game, you join Professor Mirror, who is currently looking into a weird phenomenon: Pokémon in the Lental Region are glowing for some reason, and it's up to you to figure out why. There are other characters besides Todd, like research assistant Rita and a rival named Phil.