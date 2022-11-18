'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Has a Brother, Although He Doesn't Show up Often
As one of the stars of Mountain Men, Tom Oar has had to grow accustomed to the spotlight, even when he doesn't love being in it. Although Tom has shown us a great deal of his life, including members of his family, but there are some details of Tom's life that are a little more private and personal. Chief among those is Tom's brother, who is a much less frequent presence on Mountain Men.
Who is Tom Oar's brother?
Tom's brother Jack has only appeared on Mountain Men occasionally, and when he does, it's clear that he's much more camera shy than his brother. Jack is Tom's older brother, but not much is known about him other than that. One of the ideas behind Mountain Men is that the show's characters are fairly reclusive, and don't interact much with the outside world when there aren't cameras rolling. It makes sense, then, that Jack would be something of a mystery.
Jack Oar has become a fan favorite.
Although he's not as much of a regular as Tom, Jack has quickly caught on with fans, and has now appeared in more than 20 episodes of the show. Some people really admire his personality, while other fans think that both Jack and Tom could impart plenty of valuable lessons on the young people coming up today. The Oar brothers may not relish the spotlight, but they have plenty of fans anyway.
Tom and Jack Oar sells goods through a trading post.
Plenty of those fans wind up interested in purchasing some of the handiwork that Tom and Jack make. Thankfully, Tom, Jack, and Tom's wife all sell the goods they produce through a Willow Bend Trading Post, which has a Facebook page where they post many of the goods they have for sale.
Typically, those goods are some combination of homemade knives and sheaths, and it seems like the items sell fairly quickly after being posted. Fans often buy the items because they're such fans of Tom and Jack, and they know from watching the show that the stuff they get is going to be pretty high quality. The Facebook page is also a good place to check for updates on what Tom, Jack, and the rest of the Oar family are up to.
Tom may not be on 'Mountain Men' forever.
In the past, Tom has hinted at the fact that he may eventually leave Mountain Men and enter a period of retirement. Of course, retirement looks pretty different for Tom than it does for most people, and will likely involve him continuing to survive in the mountains the way he always has.
In an interview with American Cowboy, Tom made it clear that he understood he couldn't keep this up forever. He's not as young as he once was.
"I keep telling Nancy, one of these days you’ll probably just find me stretched out dead over the fleshing block," he joked in the interview.