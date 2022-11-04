'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Sells Goods to a Trading Post — How to Buy Them

"Two antler-handled hand-forged steel blade knives paired with our knife sheaths, which are elk rawhide with buckskin lining and fringe and pronghorn lacing, signed by Tom, Nancy, and Will," the description read.

There are many posts of that sort, although all the items on the page have currently been sold. If you want to buy one for yourself, it seems like the best advice is to follow the page and wait until something new pops up.