Tom Segura Once Bullied a Kid in Defense of His 2-Year-Old Son The comedian and his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, have two children, Ellis and Julian. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 24 2025, 1:35 p.m. ET

Comedian Tom Segura is known for his gift of gab. He came into the entertainment industry as a comedian, making fun of himself and the world around him onstage. Since then, Tom has used his hilarious moments to create more projects, from his books to his two podcasts, Your Mom's House and 2 Bears, 1 Cave, produced by his company, YMH Studios. I told you, the man loves to yap!

Tom likely uses his family to share some of the hilarious jokes that come to his mind. The comedian and his wife, fellow comic Christina Pazsitzky, have two children who are their pride and joy. Let's take a look at his family.

Source: Mega

Tom Segura and his wife waited nearly a decade to have their 2 sons.

Tom and Christina married in 2008. The couple waited to have children and, almost a decade into their marriage, they welcomed their first child, Ellis, in 2016. Two years later, the family of three became a family of four when their youngest son, Julian, was born.

Both Tom and Christina prefer to keep their children offline as much as possible. However, they've both opened up about how having kids changed their lives and careers. In a May 2025 interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tom revealed his young children bring a certain aura to his home that wasn't there before he and his wife had babies. "Everything is either broken or peed on in our house," he told the late-night host. "Hammers and pee are everywhere."

Additionally, on the Your Mom's House podcast, Tom often tells stories about the antics Ellis and Julian get into. The comedian has also given his children their own voices on his podcast, making Ellis have a deep voice, while Julian has an accent.

Tom Segura isn't afraid to stand up for his sons when necessary.

Tom's children are often his muses onstage and on his podcast. While he uses his platforms to share stories his kids might cringe at later, he's made sure to embarrass himself a time or two. During his 2020 comedy special, Tom Segura: Ball Hog, Tom shared a joke about how he defended his children against a kid two years older than him on the playground.

"Having kids makes you do crazy s--t," he told the audience. "I took my older son to a park. He was 2½. The cutest little f-----g kid. He walks up to a playground set. And, as he walks up to it, he steps on it, and an older kid ... meaning 4. He goes, ‘You can’t play with that. That’s mine.'"