News of Tom Sizemore's Deteriorating Health Has Led Some to Wonder About His Kids

By Joseph Allen Feb. 28 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Following the sad news that actor Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm and is unlikely to recover from a stroke he had on Feb. 18, many want to know more about the actor's family. Tom, who is currently 61, is best known from his roles in movies like Natural Born Killers and True Romance, but more recently, he's also been a devoted father to his two sons.

Who are Tom Sizemore's kids? He has twins.

Tom has two twin sons named Jagger and Jayden Sizemore. The boys were born in 2005, and Tom had them with his ex-girlfriend Janelle McIntire, who he dated from 2003 to 2006. Tom had previously attended some public events with the boys, who are fraternal twins. More recently, though, the boys have been out of public view, and Tom and his family have maintained their privacy.

As a result, fairly little is known about where the twins are today. The boys are 17 years old now, which means that they're sadly likely to lose their father at a pretty young age.

Tom's family is making 'end of life decisions.'

Many are curious about Tom's kids now because his manager recently announced that his family had begun making decisions about the end of his life following a brain aneurysm that he will not recover from. “Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Charles Lago, Tom's manager, told Variety. “The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received,” Charles's statement continued. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Tom Sizemore was a consummate supporting actor.

Throughout a wide array of projects, especially in the 1990s, Tom Sizemore was one of the best known supporting actors in Hollywood. He had key supporting roles in projects ranging from Born on the Fourth of July to Saving Private Ryan, and continued to be quite prolific more recently, even if his projects never reached the heights of critical and commercial success that they did in the 1990s.