Tom Sizemore's Spokesperson Gives an Update on His Health Amid Hospitalization By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 20 2023, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Content warning: This article contains mentions of domestic abuse and drug abuse. Actor Tom Sizemore’s career kicked off in the late 1980s with the 1989 feature film Born on the Fourth of July. Following the Detroit native’s small appearance, he became one of the go-to actors for action movies. Action fans recall seeing Tom in various movies in the ‘90s, including Devil in a Blue Dress and the Tom Hanks classic Saving Private Ryan.

Tom has continued acting over the years. Unfortunately, personal and health issues have overshadowed the actor’s opportunities. In February 2023, Tom’s team shared a health update on the star amid his recent rush to the hospital.

Tom Sizemore health update: What to know about the actor’s condition.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, Tom’s spokesperson announced the Golden Globe nominee was in “critical condition” after being sent to a Los Angeles hospital. The rep, Charles Lago, said Tom suffered a brain aneurysm in his home on Saturday at 2 a.m., and someone found him and called the police. Since then, the actor has been in intensive care, and Charles said his survival is now a “wait-and-see situation.”

“His family is aware and waiting for updates,” Charles said, per CNN. “There is no further update at this time.” Tom’s family includes his 17-year-old twin sons, Jagger and Jayden. The twins are from the actor’s relationship with Janelle McIntire, which ended in the early 2000s. The relationship began years after Tom’s three-year marriage to actress Maeve Quinlan.

Tom Sizemore said his life had become “a lot better” five years before his brain aneurysm.

Although it’s unclear what led to Tom’s brain aneurysm, the actor has been transparent about his drug and alcohol addictions. Since the early 2000s, Tom has been arrested for drug and domestic abuse allegations.

In 2003, Tom was arrested for abusing his former girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. Heidi testified in court that Tom “hit me in the bedroom and dragged me across the room by my hair” and hit her with his hands, causing her to have “a black eye,” per Entertainment Weekly. Tom was found guilty, sentenced to several months in prison, and ordered to seek help for his addictions.

Following his arrest for his crimes against his ex, Tom sought help from Dr. Drew Pinsky. In 2011, the actor appeared on Dr. Drew’s VH1 show, Celebrity Rehab. The program helped Tom regain his sobriety, which Dr. Drew deemed one of the reality show’s success stories.

Then, in 2013, Tom confirmed to Access Hollywood he was still living a sober lifestyle with the help of his celebrity friends like Robert DeNiro. Several years later, Tom said he was proud of how he turned his life around.

“My life’s gotten a lot better; it’s been a real chronicle, but I’ve got a long history of substance abuse. I was in a really bad place,” Tom shared with The DailyMail after stating he had hit "rock bottom." "I wasn’t homeless, but I had to fast sell my $7 million house. This is how f--ked up I was."