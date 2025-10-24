Right-Wing Activist Tomi Lahren Slams Donald Trump Over Argentina Beef Plan Tomi recently slammed Trump and His administration over Argentina beef. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 24 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Tomi recently slammed Trump and the news that his administration is currently in talks to quadruple the amount of beef imported from Argentina. Find out what she said.

Tomi Lahren slams Donald Trump’s Argentina beef plan.

Once news of the plan circulated, Tomi Lahren took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and didn’t hold back with her disapproving opinion. Why the actual F--K would we buy Argentinian beef?” Tomi began. “Our AMERICAN ranchers are getting crushed already by cheap s--t foreign beef imports. The meat packers are already undercutting our AMERICAN producers as it is. This is an OUTRAGE.”

However, while there were some who agreed with her, there were a host of others who noted that she voted for and continues to vehemently defend Trump despite his actions, so they were amused at her turnaround.

Trump’s Argentina beef plan risks alienating a core section of his base.

On Oct. 22, a report from Politico shared that inside sources revealed that the Trump administration has plans to buy four times more than its typical amount of Argentine beef, which the sources said is an attempt to lower consumer food prices. However, the plans, though not yet finalized, risk alienating one of the largest sectors of Trump and MAGA supporters, American cattle ranchers and farmers. The current amount of Argentine beef imported to the U.S. is 20,000 tons, but Trump wants to increase that to 80,000 tons, per the outlet.

He responded to the backlash via a post on Truth Social. “The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don't understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50 percent Tariff on Brazil,” Trump wrote.

“If it weren't for me, they would be doing just as they've done for the past 20 years — Terrible!,” he continued. “It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!”

Tomi Lahren isn’t the only conservative face who has slammed Trump's beef plan.

Following Tomi’s comments, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her thoughts on the plan during an interview with Tucker Carlson, according to Newsweek. “I have no idea who is telling our great president, our ‘America First’ president, that this is a good idea,” she said, adding that American cattle ranchers are “furious and rightfully so.”