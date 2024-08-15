Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Tommy Fury Got Called out for Being With a Girl in Dubai in 2023 — Then He Broke up With His Fiancée People are calling sus on Tommy Fury's Dubai trip. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 15 2024, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

It's not uncommon for folks to get all caught up in reality TV romances, even ones from across the pond. For melodramatic romances in wildly romantic settings, there's Love Island. The long-running series has garnered plenty of fans, spin-offs, and controversy as the "Islanders" are encouraged to pair up with each other and outsmart the other Islanders to win a considerable cash prize. The couples of each season have run the gamut, but folks were especially invested in Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

The two of them got together in the 2019 season of Love Island U.K. and would go on to become the quintessential Love Island pair. Though they came in second place on the show, they remained together for several years with Hague even becoming a creative director on the show until 2023 when Molly stepped down to focus on being a mother for her and Tommy's daughter. Unfortunately, Tommy and Molly broke up in 2024, and folks are now eyeing Tommy Fury's 2023 Dubai outing with another girl as a potential cause.

Fans Tommy Fury's partying in Dubai and eventual breakup may not be coincidence.

Before appearing on Love Island, Tommy Fury made a name for himself as a professional boxer. He's had 10 total fights in his career both before and after Love Island, and has won them all. His only public loss was that on the show, though he and his influencer girlfriend at the time briefly served as the poster children for the series. However, he was raising some red flags in their relationship back in 2023, according to some eagle-eyed fans.

In late 2023, Tommy was allegedly spotted partying at a nightclub in Dubai alongside Chris Brown and an unidentified woman. People were quick to notice that he'd been in Dubai while Molly was at home taking care of their then-newborn child. While this could simply be a coincidence, the fact that one of the strongest post-Love Island couples announced their breakup mere months after the fact is certainly cause for concern.

The two of them announced their split on Aug. 14, 2024, after having celebrated their fifth anniversary a month prior. They'd previously gotten engaged in mid-2023. Each of them made personal statements on their Instagram stories. As reported by BBC, Tommy wrote that he is "heartbroken" over the separation and still considers their daughter, Bambi, a major priority.

Both of them have remained silent on their reasons for the breakup and have asked for privacy during this transition. While no incident in Dubai has been mentioned by either party, folks have drawn their own conclusions over the surprise separation.