Savannah LaBrant’s Baby Daddy, Tommy Smith, Dies at Age 29 — What Was His Cause of Death?

Influencers Savannah Rose and Cody LaBrant often share their lives on the popular YouTube account they launched in 2017. In each video, the young couple gets candid about their marriage, unwavering Christian faith, and raising their four children — Everleigh (10), Posie (4), Zealand (2), and Sunday (3 months).

As fans of The LaBrant fam already know, Savannah and Cody met when Savannah was a single mother raising her daughter, Everleigh. When she was a teenager, the influencer met Tommy Smith, who went on to become Everleigh’s father.