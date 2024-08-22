Home > Entertainment What Is Tony Shalhoub's Net Worth? The 'Monk' Star Has Had a Successful Career on Stage and Screen Tony started out in theater before finding success in TV and film. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 22 2024, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

There are a lot of beloved actors out there, and everyone can surely agree that Tony Shalhoub is one of them. He is an absolute delight in everything he appears in, whether he's playing a scene-stealing cab driver or a lovable detective plagued with phobias.

And considering Tony has been in the game since the mid-'80s, and has graced everything from the stage to TV to the big screen, it only makes sense that he would have an impressive net worth to match, right? Here's what we know about that.

What is Tony Shalhoub's net worth?

After graduating with an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, Tony continued to work in theater — first in Cambridge, Mass., and then in New York, where he waited tables before eventually landing a role in the 1985 Broadway production of The Odd Couple.

He continued to work in theater (including his Tony-nominated role in Conversations With My Father) while also breaking into TV and film, from his regular role on Wings beginning in 1991 to his appearances in films like 1991's Barton Fink and 1993's Searching for Bobby Fischer. He had a memorable turn in 1996 starring alongside Stanley Tucci in the charming comedy-drama Big Night, about two Italian immigrant brothers struggling to maintain their restaurant.

But everything would change when the role of a detective with OCD came calling. That would be Monk, of course, on which Tony starred from 2002 to 2009, and which would turn the actor into a household name. He continued to act in other shows and films, and returned to theater in 2010 after a hiatus from the stage. By 2017, he was starring on TV again, this time as the protective patriarch on the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Today, Tony continues to act while also enjoying life with his family: his actor-painter wife, Brooke Adams, whom he wed in 1992, and their two daughters, Josie and Sophie.