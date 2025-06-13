Trace Cyrus Accuses Ex Brenda Song of Stealing Money and Faking Cancer in Online Rant "It's more proof of how f--ked in the head child stars are." By Ivy Griffith Published June 13 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

To say that Miley Cyrus and her brother Trace Cyrus are different is a bit of an understatement. But Trace highlighted just how different they were after he went on an online rant about his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Song, accusing her of stealing money and faking cancer.

While Miley has kept most tension with her family out of the public eye, Trace seems happy to drag his out into the light via Instagram. Here's what we know about his accusations against Brenda, and why Trace and his father Billy Ray Cyrus might not have the closest relationship.

Source: MEGA

Trace Cyrus accuses his ex-girlfriend Brenda Song of stealing money, faking cancer, and more.

Trace and Brenda were once more than a casual fling, they were engaged. From 2010 to 2017, they were together in an on-again, off-again relationship which culminated in Trace proposing to Brenda in 2016. But things went sour not long after, and they called it quits for good in 2017.

It seems like Trace has not forgotten. In several comments, now immortalized on Reddit, Trace lit into his ex, saying, "She stole thousands of dollars from me." He also accused her of faking "Multiple pregnancies" and "faking being terminally ill," to the point where she allegedly convinced his family that she had cancer. Trace also alleged that she faked an abortion.

In another post, Trace claimed that when men cheat on women, it's because they have a lapse in judgment. Women, he claims, do it in a thought-out manner, often out of revenge. He lamented the fact that women often leave their "dream guy" and regret it later. Trace also blasted his sister, explaining, "It's more proof of how f--ked in the head child stars are." But, he added, "I hope she's doing better mentally."

Trace claims his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is "terrified" of him.

While Trace didn't mention his sister by name, it's hard to imagine that he didn't realize what the implications of his comment would be. However, tension with Miley wouldn't be the only familial strain in the Cyrus family. It would seem that Trace feels that their father, Billy Ray, is "terrified" of him. In a post made to Instagram, Trace shared a picture of Nicolas Cage and his son, Weston Cage. Many people believe Weston looks like Billy Ray.

In response to comments made on the post discussing the resemblance, Trace quipped sarcastically, "Why is nobody talking about this? Proof that we live in a simulation. While my Dad's been playing this Billy Ray character he's also been Nicolas Cage's son this entire time." He added, "Nooooo guys that is not my Dad in the picture" (excerpts via Newsweek). The user Trace replied to responded, "It looks like you're totally running after him and he doesn't want to have contact with you."

In reference to old public tension between Billy Ray and his children, the Instagram user added, "It's been a long time since you've been attacking him online, and looks like he couldn't care less. I think you should make up with him … Miley already did. And if he doesn't want to, just let it go and give it to God." But Trace responded, "Of course he doesn't. He's terrified of me because I'm the only one with the courage to speak the truth. I'm his worst nightmare."

Source: MEGA