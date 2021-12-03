Tracy Tutor and Jason Maltas Got Divorced a Few Years Ago — What Happened?

A University of Southern California graduate, Tracy forged an extremely successful career as a luxury real estate agent and heavyweight negotiator. As construction magnate Ronald Tutor's daughter, she had plenty of contacts to reach out to from the get-go.

After a nearly one-decade-long stint at Sotheby's International Realty, Tracy went on to work for the top brokerages Beverly Hills has on offer. She and Jason started dating in the early 2000s, and for a while, it was all smooth sailing.