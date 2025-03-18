A Closer Look at Tracy Morgan's Marriages and Their Impact on His Career and Life Tracy Morgan has been married twice. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 18 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since the late '80s, Tracy Morgan has been delivering laughs that leave us in stitches. From his unforgettable run on Saturday Night Live to his memorable roles in hit comedy shows like 30 Rock and The Last O.G., he's cemented his place as a comedy legend and earned a special place in the hearts of audiences everywhere.

But behind the laughs, Tracy's personal life has been filled with its own ups and downs. Here's everything you need to know about Tracy Morgan's marriages and how they've shaped both his personal and professional life.



Tracy Morgan has been married a couple of times.

In 1987, while still in high school, Tracy Morgan met his future wife, Sabina, at a New York Yankees game. According to The New Yorker, he chatted with her, and they soon became a couple.

Sabina, who was four years older than Tracy, already had two young children — Malcolm and Benji. The couple moved in together, had a son, Tracy Jr., and eventually married a few years later. Tracy later adopted Sabina's children and raised them as his own.

Tracy Morgan and Sabina Morgan at the 2009 Emmy Awards.

In August 2009, Tracy filed for divorce, though they had been separated for about eight years before that. Tragically, Sabina passed away from cancer in 2016, a loss that still impacts Tracy to this day. In fact, Tracy paid tribute to her while hosting the 2019 ESPY Awards.

"My ex-wife passed away from cancer three years ago, so when I go on that stage, that will be for my ex-wife," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "That will be for everyone who passed away from cancer. I'm taking a lot of people on that stage with me that night. I have to do something on this Earth before I leave here and I want to champion that cause."

After his divorce from Sabina, Tracy briefly dated musician Tanisha Hall, who donated one of her kidneys to him in December 2010. He revealed this news while on the red carpet at the 2011 SAG Awards, though they had already broken up by that time.

Tracy Morgan married Megan Wollover in 2015.

In 2011, Tracy went on a blind date with Megan Wollover, and the two quickly became engaged. They kept their engagement a secret for about six months before Tracy announced it on the Emmys red carpet in September 2011. Their daughter, Maven Sonae, was born on July 2, 2013, and they married on Aug. 23, 2015. However, less than five years later, in July 2020, Megan filed for divorce.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover in 2019.

On July 29, 2020, People published a statement from Tracy, through his spokesperson, confirming the divorce: "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," the statement read. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."