Travis Kelce's 87 & Running Foundation Is Under Scrutiny Amid a Look Into Its Spending Travis Kelce said he recognizes the "privilege" he grew up with compared to other kids. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 5 2026, 12:38 p.m. ET

It's one thing for an athlete, singer, or actor to start a nonprofit geared toward charitable work. It's a whole other thing for that charity, or nonprofit organization, to actually give donations in monetary funds to the causes it claims to back. So when some nonprofit watchdog organizations looked into Travis Kelce's 87 & Running Foundation and found alleged spending issues, it created a bit of controversy for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Travis started his charity in 2015, long before he became known as the future Mr. Taylor Swift, and back when his biggest role was working on taking the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Per the website for the 87 & Running Foundation, its goal is to help "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success" through programs involving STEM, athletics, the arts, and other areas. Now, however, there are some questions about how much Travis has helped with his charity.

There is a controversy surrounding Travis Kelce's charity.

According to The Arizona Republic, the charity watchdog organization known as CharityWatch found that Travis's charity acts more like a management company than a charitable organization, given how much money it reportedly spends on those who control the company versus those who are supposed to be the recipients of the programs from funds that are raised.

The issue, per the outlet, is that tax filings indicate that Travis's nonprofit gave 41 cents per dollar earned to its charitable cause from 2021 to 2024. When compared to New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis's nonprofit, which reportedly gave 81 cents per dollar, there is a discrepancy that some have noticed. The Arizona Republic also reported that, over the course of Travis's charity's history, it has averaged 56 cents per dollar.

Aaron Eanes, the executive director of 87 & Running Foundation, said, per the outlet, that the foundation changed its management fees to drop to zero in 2025. "Looking ahead, we are expanding our board of directors, bringing on advisers with nonprofit expertise, and restructuring our reporting processes to better reflect our actual program work," he said. "We are dedicated to ensuring this foundation operates at the highest standards."

Travis Kelce's 87 & Running Foundation is about giving back to two communities.

Despite the controversy surrounding Travis's charity, there has been no word of the 87 & Running Foundation shutting down any time soon. In April 2025, Travis shared on his New Heights podcast that the foundation is dedicated to "trying to get out there, get in the Kansas City communities, in the Cleveland community."

We passed out our first round of @kodiakcakes this week to all of our families as they picked up their kiddos at OB! Thank you Kodiak Cakes and @87Running for helping feed our more than 1,500 children and families Operation Breakthrough serves each week. 🫶☀ pic.twitter.com/fCHOGA70XF — OperationBreakthrough (@OB_Inc_KC) February 23, 2024

Travis is originally from Westlake, Ohio, though he plays for the Chiefs in Kansas City. His charity serves both communities to give back to the youth. He wrote on his website that his goal is to address the "privilege" he had growing up to ensure that kids from different backgrounds are able to dream their dreams.