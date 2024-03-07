Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Trevor Gravesande's Athletic Ego Sparks Backlash Among 'Love Is Blind' Fans (SPOILERS) On his son's wedding day, Trevor Gravesande doesn't miss the chance to showcase his track and field triumphs for the 'Love Is Blind' cameras. By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 7 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Love Is Blind. At long last, Season 6 of Love Is Blind draws to a close, relieving us from enduring Clay Gravesande's constant worry about his commitment issues. Throughout the season, the entrepreneur opens up about his family's struggles, sharing the disturbing fact that his father, Trevor, would bring a young Clay along when he cheated on Clay's mother.

Clay clearly grapples with deep-seated issues, and in the finale, he decides to prioritize his mental health by opting for therapy instead of going through with his marriage to AD. As they part ways, the show shifts its focus entirely to Clay's parents, especially his father, who takes center stage and recounts his achievements as a standout athlete during his younger years. Read on for more details!

Source: Netflix

Clay's dad, Trevor Gravesande, brags about the Olympics in 'Love Is Blind.'

After weeks of Clay candidly discussing his father's chronic infidelity, Trevor, the man, the myth, the non-legend, finally makes his debut on Love Is Blind in the Season 6 finale. Upon his arrival, Trevor wastes no time attempting to steal his son's spotlight — and on his wedding day, no less!

In mere moments of gracing the screen, Trevor chuckles at a memory from Clay's early days in track and field: "When I took you out running the first time, I beat you," he recounts. "Then, one day, you beat me so bad. You were way before me. I couldn't believe it."

Did anyone find it odd that clay’s dad brought up his track achievements to clay 😭😭 like sir clay knows this already and this certainly isn’t the time #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 #loveisblindS6 — chioma :) (@chioma_amala) March 6, 2024

Trevor then proceeds to reel off his achievements for the cameras, claiming he was "on another level" and his success nearly propelled him to the Olympics. He asserts he was an All-American athlete in high school and college, hinting at involvement with the "United States Olympic teams." Trevor also says he "came as close as the Millrose Games," but a hamstring injury derailed his track career.

So, just to clarify, there's about as much evidence of Trevor Gravesande nearly making it to the Olympics as there is of a hamster trotting its way to victory at the Kentucky Derby. In other words, Clay's dad's claims are about as sturdy as a Jenga tower after a rowdy game night filled with a few too many drinks.

'Love Is Blind' fans are convinced that Clay's dad only cares about himself.

After the Season 6 finale aired, droves of fans flooded social media platforms with their opinions about Trevor — and the consensus wasn't exactly favorable. Many viewers expressed frustration, arguing there was no justification for his lengthy recollection of his track accomplishments.

One person took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and asked, "I'm sorry, but why'd Clay's dad have to talk about being in the Olympics when it was the last convo before his son's wedding? I knew right there."

not Clay’s dad using his screen time to talk about his All American, Olympic team career falling short from a pulled hamstring #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS6pic.twitter.com/2SSOfC29yn — T (@trinawatters) March 6, 2024

A second fan on Reddit agreed, writing, "Him bringing up his old track wins really sealed it for me. This guy only cares about himself, and probably the only reason he showed up is because he could be on TV talking about himself."

"I feel like this had to be a joke," another Redditor added. "During his fatherly advice to his son on his wedding day, he managed to bring up a completely irrelevant pulled hammy 30 years ago."

Clay’s dad came on national tv & attempt to have his moment from wearing his fraternity pin to going on about his track and field past. He was NOT there for his son. A true narcissist #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Uvdxaqm8SM — riri (@ElectusSoul) March 7, 2024