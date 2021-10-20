'Millionaire Matchmaker's' Trevor Jones Died at 34, Just Months After Welcoming a Baby

'Millionaire Matchmaker's' Trevor Jones Died at 34, Just Months After Welcoming a BabyBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 20 2021, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Entrepreneur Trevor Jones, known for appearing on the reality shows Millionaire Matchmaker and The Profit, has passed away.
He was just 34 years old.
Trevor, who appeared in Season 8 of Millionaire Matchmaker where he went on a date with Hills star Stephanie Pratt, passed away in early October 2021, according to close friends.
Millionaire Matchmaker fans and social media users alike have a few questions in mind: What was Trevor’s cause of death? Who is his wife? Read on to get your answers.
What was Trevor Jones’ cause of death?
Friends and family made the announcement via social media and GoFundMe that Trevor Jones had passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event." Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a connective tissue–weakening disorder that can cause major blood vessels to spontaneously rupture.
Trevor's friend Travis Lubinsky shared the tragic news in an emotional Instagram post.
“Trevor was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back,” his post said. “Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words.”
Social media users immediately shared their condolences under the tribute post.
“Sending all my love and prayers to you and his family,” one user wrote with heart emojis.
“I had the honor and pleasure coaching you in hockey back in the day….I also, by divine alignment, got to coach Trevor in basketball when he was younger at the Boys and Girls Club in Irvine. This news hurts my heart and my prayers and condolences are with you Travis and Trevor’s family during this difficult time,” another user commented.
Former Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger shared her shock about the unfortunate news.
“We’re devastated over here. He was the most gorgeous, sweetest, normalest, nicest person,” Patti told the New York Post. “I remember saying to him, ‘Can I clone you?' We’re all in shock. Only the good die young. He was one of the nicest guys.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Trevor’s wife, Cherrie Jones, and their daughter, Finley.
In light of Trevor’s death, social media users have been even more interested in his family — especially since he and wife Cherrie Jones just welcomed baby girl Finley to the world in March 2021.
A GoFundMe page has been organized by Trevor’s friend, Adam Lander, on Cherrie's behalf.
“Trevor loved his two girls more than anything in the world and made it a point to make sure everyone knew, too,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This fund has been set up by friends of the family. The money raised will be provided to Cherrie to help support their daughter, Finley.”
Under the post, Cherrie thanked people for their support.
"Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shared during this difficult time,” Cherrie wrote. "Trevor would have loved seeing this beautiful movement take place on his family’s behalf. He can rest easy knowing that his girls are taken care of thanks to all of you. Finley and I are so grateful and love you all so much."
As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal of $50,000 with a whopping $116,645. While this money won’t bring back Trevor to his family, it will go a long way in ensuring that his family is properly taken care of.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Trevor Jones.