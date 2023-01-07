Trey Gowdy's Wife, Terri, is the Perfect Blend of Beauty and Brains
They say behind every great man is an even better woman – and that absolutely proves to be the case when it comes to journalist and former prosecutor and politician Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy. Learn more about Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy, and their kids, Abigail and Watson, here!
Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy, has a professional life of her own.
Terri Gowdy is currently a first-grade teacher at Anderson Mill Elementary School in Spartanburg, SC. As for her own education, unfortunately, not much is publicly known about where Terri attended school.
Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy, is also a beauty queen.
Terri Gowdy was a pageant queen in her younger years and has held the title of Miss Spartanburg and was even the runner-up one year for Miss South Carolina.
Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy, is a South Carolina Native.
Terri Gowdy was born in Greenville, SC, on September 11, 1964 to parents Pat and Frank Dillard. Her father, Frank, served in the army for many years and also as a councilman for Spartanburg County. Terri grew up in a religious Christian home, as her parents were longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.
Trey Gowdy’s wife, Terri Gowdy, has a love for animals.
The family is the proud owners of three pets – dogs Baliff, Judge, and Jury.
Trey Gowdy met his wife, Terri, through their shared religious studies.
The happy couple met at a church youth camp before tying the knot in 1989. They’ve also made it a point to raise their two children – son, Watson, and daughter, Abigail -- in a Christian home.
Trey Gowdy’s daughter, Abigail, is a law pioneer in the making.
According to her LinkedIn page, Abigail holds a BA in Criminal Justice/Criminology and a Juris Doctor, both from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Based on that same profile, she attended both from 2019-2021. She currently works as a Law Clerk at the South Carolina Judicial Branch, and she began her career there in December 2021 as a Judicial Law Clerk.
Trey Gowdy’s son, Watson, is a bit more controversial.
Back in 2015, a video went viral of Trey and Terri Gowdy’s son, Watson, singing the N-word in a song. He also fell victim to a death hoax, after reports surfaced in 2017 that he was found dead in a dumpster. Trey Gowdy tries to keep his kids’ and family life private.