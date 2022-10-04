Joy Young Wants *OUT* of Her Marriage With Trick Daddy — for Real This Time

Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. And this was especially true for Trick Daddy.

The 48-year-old rapper rose to fame in the late 90s. His big break came following the release of his hit single “Nann” — which featured his longtime friend and Love & Hip Hop co-star, Trina. Since then, he’s put down the mic and picked up the meat tenderizer.