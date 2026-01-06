Um, Is Trisha Paytas Running for Congress in 2026? Stranger Things Have Happened! "Trish did u just soft launch your political campaign???" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 6 2026, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Influencer and celebrity powerhouse Trisha Paytas is known for being quirky and unique online. With her signature blonde locks and full lips, she's quickly recognizable and often talks about normal daily things. She seems to be focused on living a fun life rather than a serious one. She's often linked to a conspiracy theory that suggests that all of Trisha's babies were born just as a powerful world figure died, reincarnating them in her womb.

Article continues below advertisement

So, you know, totally normal. But in January 2026, an unusually somber Trisha released a video talking about her plans, and it revealed that she's a lot more tuned in to current events than her carefree content would suggest. In fact, she might even be running for Congress. Here's what she had to say.

Source: Instagram Trisha with her husband Moses and daughters Malibu and Elvis.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Trisha Peytas running for Congress?

In a TikTok video that started with Trisha holding her son, Aquaman, the influencer read from a computer screen about what it would take to run for Congress in California. She read off a list of requirements, then cut to a scene of her eating, where she went more in-depth with her explanation.

Trisha described watching a world descending into chaos and wanting to do something to make things better. She recalled telling herself, "Alright, Trish. Enough shutting it out, being ignorant. A lot of it was protecting my mental health," she explained, but added, "I need to start dealing with the world."

Article continues below advertisement

She mused, "I really think my slogan for running will be something along the lines of 'California could be good." "We just need to figure out a better system for everyone and everything," she shrugged and then confirmed, "I'm looking into it, yeah."

Article continues below advertisement

All of Trisha's fans are seemingly on board with her running for Congress.

So, how does the internet feel about Trisha Peytas for Congress 2026? Surprisingly, people seem to be on board. In the comments of her video, followers lined up to cheer her on. Fellow influencer Tana Mongeau declared, "I'm voting."

One fan wrote, "I’m convinced there’s NOTHING this woman won’t achieve in this lifetime go for it girl." Another added, "Yup, you got my vote.' One incredulous fan asked, "Trish did u just soft launch your political campaign???"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Trisha with her son, Aquaman.

The influencer asked her fans to offer advice on the subject if they have any, but added that it just "starts with a Google." So, it would seem that she's taking it seriously and looking into it, whatever the outcome might be. While people often dismiss Trisha as frivolous, it's clear that she's tuned in and upset by what she's seeing in the world.