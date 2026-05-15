The Fancy Food Trump Ate During the State Dinner in China Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Trump a toast during dinner. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 15 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump was welcomed into China in mid-May 2026, marking his first trip back to the country since 2017. He arrived on May 14 for a two-day visit that included spending time with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss several pressing issues impacting both countries and other parts of the world.

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During the visit, he also visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a state dinner that brought together some of the world’s wealthiest and most prominent figures, including members of Trump’s cabinet. And during the dinner, Trump got to chow down on some pretty extravagant foods. Here’s what was on the menu and what he ate.

This is the menu Trump was served during the state dinner in China.

Source: Mega Donald Trump arrives in China in May 2026.

During Donald Trump’s May 2026 visit to China, he and several other top figures attended a dinner alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping. The dinner menu featured crispy beef ribs, pan-fried pork buns, slow-cooked salmon in mustard sauce, lobster in tomato soup, and roast duck, per USA Today. There were also stewed seasonal vegetables and hors d’oeuvres served to Trump and the group traveling with him.

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As for dessert, guests were offered a trumpet shell-shaped pastry, tiramisu, fruit, and ice cream. The dishes and serving trays used throughout the dinner were also quite fancy, with some featuring floral details and gold trim around the plates.

@cnbc President Donald #Trump joins a state banquet dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday in Beijing, China. Take a look at who else attended the event. Find the key takeaways from the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing so far at the #linkinbio or the link on screen. #CNBC ♬ original sound - cnbc - cnbc

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Now you could say this meal was somewhat of an upgrade from what was served during Trump’s 2017 visit to China, which basically fell into the typical mall food category. During that visit, he was served kung pao chicken and stewed beef steak with tomato sauce, per the New York Post. While the outlet said those dishes are believed to be some of Trump’s comfort-food favorites, the 2026 dinner overall seemed to offer more suitable options for those in attendance.

And speaking of which, First Lady Melania Trump was not one of them, as she did not travel with her husband for the trip. However, he was joined by several other big names, including Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, David Solomon, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Jamieson Greer, Stephen Miran, and Scott Bessent.

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Trump’s state dinner revealed a lot about the U.S.-China relations.

The state dinner held for Trump in China didn’t just mark a shared meal for those in attendance, but also a moment that reflected where the two countries currently stand with one another. And based on the toast Xi Jinping gave just before guests dug into their dishes, it seems the U.S. and China are aiming to stay on stable ground.