Donald Trump Posted an Image of Himself on the 100 Dollar Bill, but Is He Serious? Donald Trump has made multiple efforts to get himself onto currency. By Joseph Allen Published May 13 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: TruthSocial

Although he certainly isn't afraid to do things that other presidents have declined to do, President Trump is also known for posting on Truth Social far more than previous presidents posted to their own social media feeds. Some people were activated following one post on Truth Social in which he shared an image of himself on the 100-dollar bill.

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After seeing that image, some wondered whether he was actually considering replacing the face of Benjamin Franklin, who has been on that currency for decades, with his own. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

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Is Donald Trump planning to put his face on the 100 dollar bill?

The bill in question doesn't appear to be an actual mockup of a bill. Instead, it says “Federal Victory Note” on the top of the bill's front, and “TRUMP2024” and “TRUMP4547” are in place of the serial numbers. Trump’s signature replaces the Treasury secretary’s, while Vice President JD Vance’s takes over for the treasurer’s. Basically, then, this seems to be a picture of some sort of novelty bill.

On the back of the bill, "In God We Trust" is replaced by "God Bless Donald Trump." We don't know whether Trump has serious intentions to put his own face on the bill, but it's worth noting that putting any living person on the currency is illegal. This wouldn't be the first time, though, that Trump has skirted the law in order to satisfy his own whims.

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It's also true that this would not be the first time Trump has tried to put his image on currency. Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission on Fine Arts, a federal agency that has been filled with Trump allies, approved a gold coin bearing his image. The coin is currently being held up by another committee, though, which has refused to approve it and might ultimately lead to a legal battle.

Trump just posted a photo of his face on the $100 bill, replacing Benjamin Franklin pic.twitter.com/KSPWxJ4uuf — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 12, 2026 Source: X/@johnnymaga

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The Treasury Department has also announced plans to add Trump's name to new U.S. currency, saying that the sitting president's signature might be featured on currency for the first time. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial," he added. Clearly, then, this is one of many moves that those in Trump's cabinet have made to attempt to appease his ego.