Another Trump and Epstein Statue Mysteriously Showed up in Washington, D.C. "It shouldn't just be the White House, put one in front of every golf course he owns." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 11 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET

Less than a year after a statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein depicting the pair as besties showed up near the White House, another statue was placed in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall some time before March 10, 2026, when it was spotted for the first time. The statue of Epstein and Trump shows them in a Titanic embrace, with Trump behind Epstein, holding his arms out, a la Jack and Rose from the 1997 movie.

But who actually made the statue and who placed it there without being caught? In September 2025, the statue of Trump and Epstein that was called Best Friends Forever and featured Epstein and Trump holding hands with one leg kicked up. Less than a day after it appeared on the National Mall, it was removed.

Someone placed a statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in Washington, D.C.

When people noticed the Trump and Epstein statue of 2026 in D.C., they were quick to snap photos and post about the statue on social media. Epstein was a convicted sex offender and was awaiting trial for a litany of serious crimes before he died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019. The depiction of him and the president had a meaning that was clear to some.

Trump is named more than 5,000 times in the Epstein Files, per The New York Times. Because of this, and numerous photos that surfaced of Epstein and Trump together before Epstein was arrested in sex trafficking charges in 2019, some believe the two men had a longer and closer friendship than Trump has admitted to. That's where the statue comes into play.

The Trump–Epstein statue artist strikes again in DC… this time the “besties” are posing Titanic style. Volume up. I can’t. 😂 pic.twitter.com/suuHUBEoMn — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 10, 2026

The statue, called The King of the World, has a plaque in front of it that reads, "The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches."

Photos and videos of the 12-foot tall bronze statue were posted on social media as soon as people began to spot the art piece on the National Mall. Some see the statues as a way of silent protest. One user commented on a Reddit thread about it and wrote, "I hope one day all these beautiful and truthful statues will be homed in a museum so years from now people will know that the administration did not silence us."

Another statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has appeared on the National Mall, this one styled after Jack and Rose from Titanic. pic.twitter.com/EX4g9t4CQM — grizzy (@Furbeti) March 10, 2026

Who made the Trump and Epstein statues on the National Mall?